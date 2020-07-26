CARTOON | 'Motionless' Ramaphosa adds a 'brand new destination' with Covid funds probe

A "motionless" President Cyril Ramaphosa has added a "brand new destination" with his recent announcement regarding Covid-19 corruption.



Ramaphosa on Thursday moved to allay fears that Covid-19 corruption would continue unabated when he announced a high-powered unit which will unmask those caught with their fingers in the cookie jar...