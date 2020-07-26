Court ruling on school lunches is a victory against hunger
26 July 2020 - 00:00
"Around my village, people applied for the food parcels, but to this day they are still waiting, including my family," says Limpopo grade 12 learner Tshepo Mabunda, a member of Equal Education (EE).
"Most learners come from poor families and rely on the school feeding scheme. Some come to school without having had breakfast and rely on that meal to be able to concentrate in class. We depend on my grandmother for essentials around the house...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.