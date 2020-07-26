Court ruling on school lunches is a victory against hunger

"Around my village, people applied for the food parcels, but to this day they are still waiting, including my family," says Limpopo grade 12 learner Tshepo Mabunda, a member of Equal Education (EE).



"Most learners come from poor families and rely on the school feeding scheme. Some come to school without having had breakfast and rely on that meal to be able to concentrate in class. We depend on my grandmother for essentials around the house...