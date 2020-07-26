Go West, young man: Kanye to take up residence in the White House?

The idea of Kanye West in the White House might seem ludicrous, but as we know all too well, anything can happen in US politics. Fred Khumalo ponders the lunacy of the insanely famous

If Forrest Gump had to take a peek into the life of Kanye West and come up with new aphorism to describe it, “Life is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you’re gonna get” simply wouldn’t cut it.



West’s life — are you listening, Forrest Gump? — is more like a deceptively designed minefield; you never know where to put your foot. And you never know if what you see is authentic, or part of an elaborate illusion...