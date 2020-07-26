Opinion & Analysis

Let's reflect on Mandela's values and emulate them during this crisis

26 July 2020 - 00:00 By RAY McCAULEY

Last Saturday SA and the world celebrated the late president Nelson Mandela's life, legacy and values. During these unprecedented times, the world would do well to stop and reflect on his remarkable life.

Fondly known as "Madiba" to so many, Mandela made an indelible mark on the world. His extraordinary leadership, deep commitment to humanity and contribution to reconciliation are unparalleled in our country. As South Africans, we should be proud that such a great man lived among us and was our leader...

