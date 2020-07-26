Poorest pupils the losers as government bows to teachers' unions

Regardless of the objective merits or otherwise of the decision to close public schools, the circumstances of the move again illustrate the growing gap between optimal norms of constitutional governance and the glaring missteps of President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration, and its handling of the Covid-19 crisis.



To employ an education and a coronavirus idiom, one can discern that the learning curve has been anything but steep...