Three promises that could reverse the fortunes of our country

A rethink is needed, with a basic income grant, an end to graft and inefficiency in service delivery, and local government control in the hands of the community

SA faces three major problems: a crippling economic crisis, a complete breakdown of public trust, and looming instability as Covid-19 worsens starvation, poverty and joblessness.



In short, our country is in very deep trouble and our government has no plan...