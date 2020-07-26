We should be eternally grateful for men like these, whose suffering left the world a better place

July is often full of joy as the world engages in numerous charitable activities in celebration of Nelson Mandela's birthday.



This year, however, festivities have been subdued, almost surreal, and mournful as Covid-19 scythes a swath of death and destruction across the globe. And then Zindzi Mandela passed away and was buried on the eve of her father's birthday...