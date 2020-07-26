Opinion & Analysis

We should be eternally grateful for men like these, whose suffering left the world a better place

26 July 2020 - 00:00 By

July is often full of joy as the world engages in numerous charitable activities in celebration of Nelson Mandela's birthday.

This year, however, festivities have been subdued, almost surreal, and mournful as Covid-19 scythes a swath of death and destruction across the globe. And then Zindzi Mandela passed away and was buried on the eve of her father's birthday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | We are led by a man who has dropped the ball, and stands on ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. MCEBISI JONAS | SA has lots of plans but who is in charge? Opinion & Analysis
  3. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  4. Mampara of the week: Xolile Nqatha Opinion & Analysis
  5. Q&A with SABC board chair Bongumusa Makhathini on job cuts Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...