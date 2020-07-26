We urgently need a far-reaching inquiry into racism and governance problems in cricket

The distressing tales that have emerged in recent days from black cricketers detailing how they have been treated by "teammates", coaches, administrators, the media and fans have exposed that a subtle, yet no less brutal, legacy of apartheid racism still persists.



More than 30 black players and coaches issued a statement supporting Lungi Ngidi and his call that #BlackLivesMatter...