Why Ramaphosa should behave as a one-term president

If there is one thing President Cyril Ramaphosa should have learnt from people's reaction to his address on Thursday, it is that merely talking tough against corruption no longer cuts it for the gatvol public.



In his preparation for the address, the president would have known that the highly contentious issue of whether schools should remain open at a time when the rate of Covid-19 infections is rising at an alarming rate would leave the country deeply divided...