Why Ramaphosa should behave as a one-term president
26 July 2020 - 00:04
If there is one thing President Cyril Ramaphosa should have learnt from people's reaction to his address on Thursday, it is that merely talking tough against corruption no longer cuts it for the gatvol public.
In his preparation for the address, the president would have known that the highly contentious issue of whether schools should remain open at a time when the rate of Covid-19 infections is rising at an alarming rate would leave the country deeply divided...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.