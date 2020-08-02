CARTOON | Lockdown regulations: ANC leaders vs SA
02 August 2020 - 01:23
Covid-19 lockdown regulations are applicable to all South Africans but it seems some ANC leaders are exempt as social media users pointed out following viral videos of huge number of attendees at the funeral of struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni on Wednesday.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.