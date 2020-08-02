Closing schools is right — but let’s take this chance to fix them, too

It has been nine days since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that schools would be closed for a period of four weeks in a bid to slow the rapidly increasing spread of Covid-19.



The president and his National Coronavirus Command Council have many shortcomings, but this decision remains a correct and responsible one and I have no doubt history will prove this to be true. The decision on whether or not to close schools is about stopping the spread of Covid-19 and saving lives...