Closing schools is right — but let’s take this chance to fix them, too
02 August 2020 - 00:01
It has been nine days since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that schools would be closed for a period of four weeks in a bid to slow the rapidly increasing spread of Covid-19.
The president and his National Coronavirus Command Council have many shortcomings, but this decision remains a correct and responsible one and I have no doubt history will prove this to be true. The decision on whether or not to close schools is about stopping the spread of Covid-19 and saving lives...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.