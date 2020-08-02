Office culture is changing as many work from home due to Covid-19

Working from home — even from your couch — would have got Sigmund Freud all worked up, writes Nadine Dreyer. It might have trashed one of his theories, but the old shrink would have had plenty of material in the age of Covid to develop new ones

Sigmund Freud was lying on the purple velvet couch in his office dreaming of Oedipus and his mama when he suddenly shot up and shouted: “Hedgehogs!”



From the kitchen down the corridor, Mrs Freud could be heard muttering irritably under her breath. She was used to her eccentric hubby chuntering on about loonies and childhoods and delicate society women, but hedgehogs? Was he contemplating a new career as caretaker of the Vienna zoo?..