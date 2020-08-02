Opinion

SABC has cut its losses and is ahead on a turnaround plan

Work over the past nine months has laid a foundation to serve the public interest for the next 84 years, and even beyond

For the first six decades of its 84 years, the SABC was not a public broadcaster but a captured one, serving the narrow interests of the white population.



From 1948, it was used by successive apartheid governments as a propaganda tool to perpetuate and preserve apartheid...