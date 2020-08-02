Opinion

The Messiah's saliva is on the paper

There may be no such thing as an honest politician, but at least we have an honest king, albeit one whose perception of self borders on the delusional.



King Dalindyebo of the abaThembu, the convict who returned to his throne after ousting his estranged son recently, was reading the riot act to his subjects the other day. "I am asking you, let it be like I am God," he told them...