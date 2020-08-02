Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

The Messiah's saliva is on the paper

02 August 2020 - 01:01 By Hogarth

There may be no such thing as an honest politician, but at least we have an honest king, albeit one whose perception of self borders on the delusional.

King Dalindyebo of the abaThembu, the convict who returned to his throne after ousting his estranged son recently, was reading the riot act to his subjects the other day. "I am asking you, let it be like I am God," he told them...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ZOLEKA LISA | Mr President, don’t leave us and our 250,000 livelihoods behind Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | A trickle of legal booze better than bootlegging Opinion & Analysis
  3. Mdumiseni Ntuli: Thabo Mbeki’s kind of cadre Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | As Covid reaps its grim toll, the greedy see their chance Opinion & Analysis
  5. BUSI MAVUSO | We must take the medicine before IMF forces it down our throats Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...