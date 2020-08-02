Opinion
We need up-to-date crime stats, not out-of-date ones
02 August 2020 - 00:00
The national annual crime statistics were released on Friday reflecting more of the same: an increase in the murder rate by 1.4%, a 1.7% a rise in sexual offences and a 2.8% hike in armed robbery.
At the release of the figures, police minister Bheki Cele optimistically said the large increases in previous years were being arrested, and that the figures indicated an approaching stabilisation of the country's crime rate...
