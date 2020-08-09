Could this elephant perhaps be a scorpion?
09 August 2020 - 00:00
It was listening to health minister Zweli Mkhize insist SA is not yet ready for a resumption of alcohol sales and that he expects peak cases in KwaZulu-Natal to go beyond those in the Western Cape that triggered the obvious: President Cyril Ramaphosa and his command council or cabinet are waiting for the first wave of the Covid-19 epidemic to peak in the ANC’s most important province before it begins to return the rest of the country back to normal.
You only have to look at the political firepower around Ramaphosa to appreciate the point. Popular ministers like Mkhize are from KwaZulu-Natal; rogues like Bheki Cele are from KwaZulu-Natal; despots-in-waiting like Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are from KwaZulu-Natal. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.