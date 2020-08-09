Q&A with top cop Khehla Sitole on crime stats
Recently released crime statistics show that violent crime has been getting significantly worse. Chris Barron asked national police commissioner Khehla Sitole...
09 August 2020 - 00:00
Why is violent crime getting worse?
Not all violent crime...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.