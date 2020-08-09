Synchronised polls no good for local government
09 August 2020 - 00:00
If discussions at the last ANC national executive committee meeting are anything to go by, next year's will be the last local government polls held separately from the general election.
According to a proposal that has been put before the party leadership in line with the decision to synchronise national, provincial and local government elections, the terms of the local authorities that would be voted into office next year would be shortened to three years, from the current five...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.