This crisis can help to advance emancipation of women

This year’s commemoration of women’s roles in our national democratic revolution takes place in a country bedevilled by a health pandemic that has exposed and exacerbated social problems and deepened the already existing economic distress. It is appropriate in this women’s month to salute women on the front line, women who serve as health workers, police officers, soldiers, teachers, volunteers, and women who are caring for sick and recovering family members.



This Covid-19 pandemic hits all people in SA and across the globe, but the face of this crisis remains the face of the black working-class woman. The face of poverty, the face of lack of safety, the face of inequality — always it is the face of women that comes to mind. When women gathered on April 17 1954 to form the Federation of South African Women and adopted the Women’s Charter, they articulated this clearly: ..