Why two high-powered African women want the US to love them

The leading candidates to replace the head of the WTO later this year - from Kenya and Nigeria - both know they'll get nowhere without US backing

The appointment of heads of international organisations is a process that is as political as it is strategic and, well, unfair, with attendant pushing and shoving to get to the front of the queue.



Some appointments are cast in stone, so to speak; the World Bank president is always appointed by the US, and the head of the International Monetary Fund is always appointed by the Europeans. This is part of the postwar bargain, and common knowledge...