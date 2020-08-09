Your country is tired of tough talk on corruption with no action, Mr President

As the saying goes, if you don't learn from the past you will repeat it. That's why those who drafted our constitution made provision for the independence of the judiciary, the accountability of parliament to the Constitutional Court and, more importantly, the accountability of the executive to the people of SA via their representatives in parliament. Accountability is the bedrock of our democracy.



These provisions were put in place so that we do not repeat the evil history of apartheid oppression and the mistreatment of other human beings...