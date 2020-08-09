Opinion & Analysis

Your country is tired of tough talk on corruption with no action, Mr President

09 August 2020 - 00:02 By RAY McCAULEY

As the saying goes, if you don't learn from the past you will repeat it. That's why those who drafted our constitution made provision for the independence of the judiciary, the accountability of parliament to the Constitutional Court and, more importantly, the accountability of the executive to the people of SA via their representatives in parliament. Accountability is the bedrock of our democracy.

These provisions were put in place so that we do not repeat the evil history of apartheid oppression and the mistreatment of other human beings...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Thandisizwe Diko Opinion & Analysis
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | What are we to make of David Mabuza - deputy president, ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PETER BRUCE | The ANC path to making a king’s ransom or two Opinion & Analysis
  4. ZOLEKA LISA | Mr President, don’t leave us and our 250,000 livelihoods behind Opinion & Analysis
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi: the politician who has seen it ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

SA therapists warn of 'loss of identity' trends as global lockdown mental ...
Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far