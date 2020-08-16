A protest not yet understood

The massacre of 34 striking mineworkers at Marikana in 2012 demonstrates how far we have yet to go in our decolonisation process, writes Camalita Naicker

On August 16 2012, police opened fire on striking mineworkers at the Lonmin platinum mine at Marikana, near Rustenburg in North West, killing 34 people.



The workers were shot after they occupied a koppie near the mine and embarked on a “wildcat strike” for a living wage of R12,500. Early media reports presented the strike as inter-union rivalry between the relative newcomer, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), and the older government-aligned National Union of Mineworkers (NUM)...