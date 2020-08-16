Appoint a war cabinet now to tackle crisis

SA needs to abolish the current cabinet and set up an emergency or “war” cabinet, drawing on the best talent in the country, to tackle the multiple crises caused by Covid-19 and prevent us plunging over the cliff.



This is the biggest crisis of our generation, and the way we deal with it will determine if the economy spirals into freefall, political instability surges and the social order breaks down...