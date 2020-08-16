Appoint a war cabinet now to tackle crisis
16 August 2020 - 00:00
SA needs to abolish the current cabinet and set up an emergency or “war” cabinet, drawing on the best talent in the country, to tackle the multiple crises caused by Covid-19 and prevent us plunging over the cliff.
This is the biggest crisis of our generation, and the way we deal with it will determine if the economy spirals into freefall, political instability surges and the social order breaks down...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.