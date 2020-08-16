Are we forgetting that we still live in a free country?

I really don’t know any more. I read this piece the other day about how, through the lockdowns, the ANC and its government had discovered they can control the country. It turns out we are people who generally do what we’re told.



It’s true. SA is broadly conservative, black and white, rich and poor. It’s why the EFF have such a hard time whipping up revolution. We don’t do that. What I didn’t expect, however, was for it to become “woke” to support the alcohol ban. There are hand-wringing articles online about it. And listening to the radio in the car the other day, driving in and out of wine farms as one does, a talk show was on about alcohol and the deleterious effects it had had on the health system during our part of the Covid-19 pandemic...