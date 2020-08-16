CARTOON | Cyril Ramaphosa's dream for the ANC, state vs the reality
16 August 2020 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa's dream for ANC unity and the state is world's apart from the reality of the situation.
Ramaphosa earlier in the week called on his fellow comrades to work together to rid the country of cronyism and corruption in honour of struggle stalwart John Nkadimeng...
