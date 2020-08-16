'Cool' Bob Mabena was the voice of a generation
Bongani Madondo revisits Bob Mabena’s formative years to paint a portrait of the late, great radio star as a young genius
16 August 2020 - 00:00
The challenge loomed, sticking out its tongue at any profile writer contemplating a literary portrait of Bob Mabena: if you were ambitious enough to try and paint a coherent portrait of him, what would you include, and what would you leave out?
In the 1990s — Bob’s coming-out decade — the image of SA was this: Madiba as stern as a school principal, and the same sage elder, jovial now, serving as our poster granddad...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.