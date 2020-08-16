'Cool' Bob Mabena was the voice of a generation

Bongani Madondo revisits Bob Mabena’s formative years to paint a portrait of the late, great radio star as a young genius

The challenge loomed, sticking out its tongue at any profile writer contemplating a literary portrait of Bob Mabena: if you were ambitious enough to try and paint a coherent portrait of him, what would you include, and what would you leave out?



In the 1990s — Bob’s coming-out decade — the image of SA was this: Madiba as stern as a school principal, and the same sage elder, jovial now, serving as our poster granddad...