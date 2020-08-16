Failure to gather statistics or use them is SA's fatal policy error

Economics matters. Periodic and frequent supply and consumption of statistics, be they demographic, social or economic, matter even more for economic policy. Yet our South African democracy has monumental lapses when it comes to statistical information.



Our policymakers, instead of mobilising statistics for illuminating complex phenomena for policy action, look at statistics like a drunkard who uses the lamppost for support when it is there to light his way home. Statistics are only an incidental verse in the bible of policy space in SA...