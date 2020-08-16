Help is close at hand in the fight against corruption: a superhero in the hi-tech age

In 2019 the phrase of the year was “the Zondo commission”, emblematic of the corruption in SA. In 2017 “state capture” was used more than 20‚000 times‚ according to the Pan South African Language Board.



In 2000 “state capture” was used by the World Bank to describe small corrupt groups using their influence over government bureaucrats to appropriate government decision-making for their own ends. State capture is sometimes not intentional...