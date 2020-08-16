The aim is to reform, not subvert, law enforcement

As long as we do not end up being another Angola. That is how a friend who spent much of his youth in ANC camps in Angola used to conclude his monologues in social gatherings, as friends tried to make sense of the party's presidential race in the run-up to the 2007 Polokwane conference.



He wasn't talking about the civil war that ravaged the oil-rich country for much of its first 20 years as a sovereign nation...