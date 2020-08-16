The ANC cannot legitimately investigate ANC graft

President Cyril Ramaphosa should abandon immediately the pretext of internal investigations in the battle to determine who in his party and his government is using the emergency procurement process to profit from the Covid-19 national disaster.



In particular, the efforts of the ANC’s national executive committee and the government’s inter-ministerial committee to examine all Covid-related tendering and procurement are doomed to be stillborn. Indeed, the very practice of “self-investigating” in a democratic system that has built-in checks and balances on power abuse is patently absurd...