The looted, worthless, scarce buck stops with Cyril Ramaphosa

SA is going through an unprecedented period of suffering. People are afraid of being infected by a rampant virus that is not only killing their loved ones but destroying what is left of the economy and jobs.



People are hurting, and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight to this misery. At difficult times such as these people tend to look to their government or whoever is in charge for direction, action, solace or just reassurance...