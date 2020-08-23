As holiday plans take shape, remember that Covid is out there too
23 August 2020 - 00:00
'Vacations are a risk," Luca Zaia, governor of the northeastern region of Veneto in Italy told Euronews after the number of daily coronavirus infections jumped 38% in July when people flocked to the beaches.
With Italy having been hit hard by the virus at its peak, the authorities were finding it difficult to contain nightlife in tourist spots or in bar districts in cities. Outdoor cafés and bars were attracting crowds of young people, most not wearing masks...
