CARTOON | Magashule 'swears in' corruption accused Zandile Gumede
23 August 2020 - 00:00
Corruption accused Zandile Gumede is taking her "oath of office" from another controversial ANC figure, secretary-general Ace Magashule.
This week Gumede was sworn in as an ANC MPL, after the death of Cogta portfolio committee chairperson Ricardo Mthembu...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.