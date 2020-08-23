CSA: those at the bottom suffer the most

The collapse of Cricket SA (CSA) has shaken the sport to its core. The root cause of the chaos is the absence of good governance in a boys' club set-up that has run amok with its special brand of governance and dishonesty while the game burns.



With no live cricket to act as a distraction, all eyes are firmly on the CSA board, and its fumblings have been laid bare. CSA has become the laughing stock of world cricket because of its inability to resolve a simple disciplinary matter with regard to suspended CEO Thabang Moroe...