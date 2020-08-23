CSA: those at the bottom suffer the most
23 August 2020 - 00:00
The collapse of Cricket SA (CSA) has shaken the sport to its core. The root cause of the chaos is the absence of good governance in a boys' club set-up that has run amok with its special brand of governance and dishonesty while the game burns.
With no live cricket to act as a distraction, all eyes are firmly on the CSA board, and its fumblings have been laid bare. CSA has become the laughing stock of world cricket because of its inability to resolve a simple disciplinary matter with regard to suspended CEO Thabang Moroe...
