Mental Health

Judith Ancer on the 'unanticipated pleasures and benefits' of lockdown

In a pandemic taking its toll in human lives and hunger, how important is addressing less concrete issues like anxiety and stress? It’s crucial, the co-founder of a network of professionals who help health-care workers tells Sue de Groot

A question all too infrequently asked of mental health professionals is: “Who will help the helpers?” One might expect a person whose job is to heal the pain of others to be weighed down by all she has to absorb, her own happiness infected by the constant barrage of anxiety and sadness she confronts every day.



And yet Judith Ancer, speaking on Zoom from her home office in Greenside, Johannesburg, exudes positivity and joy...