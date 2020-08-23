Much like us, the US is in a terrible jam. Unlike us, the coming election gives it a way out

Our situation has become so prohibitively gloomy and depressing that, in a vain attempt to seek some solace, we tend to cast around the globe to see who else is in a similarly precarious position.



It's fashionable to point at a country like the US, so-called leader of the free world, and derive some morbid delight from its misfortune...