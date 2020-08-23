Q&A with minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu on Zandile Gumede
The president’s stand against corruption has taken a knock with the appointment of corruption-accused former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede to the KZN legislature. Chris Barron asked minister in the presidency JACKSON MTHEMBU…
How does the president view Gumede's appointment?
He has not been in his office for a week, so I'm not aware that he has been appraised of this matter...
