This is not how we reclaim blackness
Exposing fraud exposed Zimasa Matiwane to ugly attacks on social media
23 August 2020 - 00:00
Dear black people, we are not doing the black race any favours when we defend black people who do wrong. This is common sense, but on cyberbullying's ground zero, Twitter, vicious attacks are launched against anyone who dares uncover the side of blackness some pretend does not exist.
Recently I became a casualty of this silencing tactic for reporting truthfully, ethically and - despite a lack of co-operation from institutions that had all the answers - being on the right side of the story...
