Cricket

Time to declare an innings

Perhaps the players should think about leading the change that a maimed and flailing Cricket SA so desperately needs, writes Khanyiso Tshwaku

While 32 of SA’s top cricketers spent the week in the Kruger National Park on a “culture camp”, the sport’s governing body fell apart.



The administrative and executive arms of Cricket SA (CSA) have two weeks to find a semblance of professional healing before the September 5 annual meeting where a new board will be constituted and a new president elected...