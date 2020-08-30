A teen lies dead, and with him the image of our police

SA must hang its head in shame over the shooting of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, on Wednesday. A country in which police officers can kill a mentally impaired teenager who was armed with nothing but a packet of biscuits is a sure sign of a failed state.



Two officers have been arrested and the pressure is now on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to determine exactly what happened that made one of those officers feel he had to fire at the boy, who had Down syndrome and could not communicate well. A plausible explanation is difficult to imagine...