Building the SA of our dreams by 2030

In contributing towards the realisation of the kind of society we want, as articulated in the Freedom Charter and our constitution, in February 2020 we presented the Growing Gauteng Together (GGT2030) plan of action. The GGT2030 is about the transformation, modernisation and reindustrialisation of the Gauteng economy. It is about building a sustainable future for all and a society characterised by equality, social justice and prosperity.



In response to the social and economic challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, we have remodelled the GGT2030 plan of action. The remodelled plan was done by understanding three scenarios about the spread of the coronavirus. In the low scenario, about 0.5% of South Africans (about 300,000) will be infected. The moderate and high scenarios consider the possibility of Covid-19 infecting close to 1% and 2% of the population (about 600,000 and 1.2-million) respectively. The low and moderate scenarios assume that the pandemic will be contained during the third quarter of 2020, and the economy will begin to recover during the fourth quarter of 2020. ..