CARTOON | ANC unity vs corruption crackdown: Ramaphosa 'split' down the middle

The need to keep the ANC united versus growing pressure to clampdown on corruption have "split" President Cyril Ramaphosa down the middle.



Battle lines were drawn this week when Ramaphosa made a pre-emptive strike by penning a letter to ANC members and calling time on those accused of wrongdoing. He claimed that while the ANC was not alone “in the dock”, society viewed it as accused number one...