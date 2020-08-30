Dikgang Moseneke gives insight into judicial system in new book 'All Rise'

In an exclusive extract from his new memoir, former Constitutional Court justice Dikgang Moseneke explains why the accused, no matter what they have done, deserve to be treated with as much fairness and justice as do the victims of crime

Here Moseneke writes about how the precepts of justice and fairness were extended under chief justice Arthur Chaskalson:



On balance the court came down on the side of a substantive notion of fairness in criminal cases as it sought to give content to the fair trial guarantees of the interim Constitution. ..