Dikgang Moseneke gives insight into judicial system in new book 'All Rise'
In an exclusive extract from his new memoir, former Constitutional Court justice Dikgang Moseneke explains why the accused, no matter what they have done, deserve to be treated with as much fairness and justice as do the victims of crime
30 August 2020 - 00:00
Here Moseneke writes about how the precepts of justice and fairness were extended under chief justice Arthur Chaskalson:
On balance the court came down on the side of a substantive notion of fairness in criminal cases as it sought to give content to the fair trial guarantees of the interim Constitution. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.