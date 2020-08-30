For the fight against corruption to succeed, the ANC must die
30 August 2020 - 00:04
An impish wag remarked the other day that President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing his letter on corruption to a comrade could mean only that he was isolated in the ANC: he had one supporter. It's a cheap jibe, obviously. Ramaphosa often addresses his newsletters to "my fellow South African". It is an attempt at intimacy or some sort of rapport. The reader must be left with the impression that the president is speaking directly to him, and to him alone.
But such cynicism is well founded. There's justifiable weariness - and anger - at leaders sounding off about corruption without doing anything to stem it. Even Jacob Zuma would speak eloquently about combating the scourge even as he and his cronies were robbing the country blind...
