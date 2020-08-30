In the US, it's dog-whistle Daddy against a soft Mommy

At the Republican national convention, the keynote speaker on its first night delivered a thunderous address. He declared: "This election is about who we are. It is about what we believe and what we stand for as Americans. There is a religious war going on in this country. It is a cultural war, as critical to the kind of nation we shall be as the Cold War itself. For this is the war for the soul of America."



That speech was in fact delivered 28 years ago at the 1992 convention in Houston, by Pat Buchanan, who had unsuccessfully challenged the incumbent Republican, president George HW Bush, for the party's nomination. It electrified the party faithful but was thought by many to have painted the party in shades too extreme to defend the challenge of moderate Arkansas governor Bill Clinton...