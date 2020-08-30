Sunday Morning Assessment

More empty words from the ‘unity’ president

In June 2018, while on a three-nation investment drive, President Cyril Ramaphosa made one of the strangest remarks a leader in his position can ever make.



In an interview with the media delegation that had accompanied him to Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Ramaphosa, who had been criticised for dragging his feet in removing Jacob Zuma from office, said: "There were those who were saying, 'You are a weak president... why haven't you kicked president Zuma out?'..