Mthombothi is wrong, Ramaphosa is rebuilding our country brick by brick

In his article, The looted, worthless, scarce buck stops with Cyril Ramaphosa (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/2020-08-16-the-looted-worthless-scarce-buck-stops-with-cyril-ramaphosa/) (Sunday Times, August 16), Barney Mthombothi is simply wrong when he concludes that the "party may have changed leaders, but its mission apparently remains intact: to loot and to steal".



Mthombothi is entitled to his opinion, but not his own facts. He is entirely wrong, if not downright mischievous, in many of the wild barbs he throws at the president. He charges the president, inter alia, with being "incapable of stopping the feeding frenzy'', serving under "false pretences'', and of having "lied his way to power''. These allegations make for exciting reading, admittedly, but they are not based on fact at all...