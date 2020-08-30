Obsessing over the race of CEOs won't help genuine transformation
30 August 2020 - 00:00
The majority of South Africans would agree that the pursuit of economic transformation has been an unambiguous failure. However, what we understand economic transformation to mean differs, and this is evident in how it is assessed.
To measure progress, there is a self-defeating habit of looking at the demographic profile of the owners of JSE-listed companies and those who occupy executive positions. The theory is that in an economically just society these outcomes would reflect the racial demographics of the population. This is of course not true...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.