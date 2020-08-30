Obsessing over the race of CEOs won't help genuine transformation

The majority of South Africans would agree that the pursuit of economic transformation has been an unambiguous failure. However, what we understand economic transformation to mean differs, and this is evident in how it is assessed.



To measure progress, there is a self-defeating habit of looking at the demographic profile of the owners of JSE-listed companies and those who occupy executive positions. The theory is that in an economically just society these outcomes would reflect the racial demographics of the population. This is of course not true...