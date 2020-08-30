Zimbabwe

On placard or page, activist Tsitsi Dangarembga shows courage

Ground-breaking Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga has written of colonial oppression, and now has taken to the streets to protest about corruption, writes Sarah Hudleston

In the run-up to the July 31 anti-corruption protests in Zimbabwe, I became better acquainted with novelist, playwright, filmmaker and human rights activist Tsitsi Dangarembga. Her appeal for people to stand together in peaceful protest against the corruption and brutality of President Emerson Mnangagwa’s regime resonated, and we discussed the merits of peaceful silent protest as the most effective way to exercise one’s rights.



Born in what was then a colony called Southern Rhodesia, Dangarembga grew up in a country idyllic on the surface but in the grip of a bloody bush war and deeply divided along racial lines. She conveys the essence of these divides in her books, the latest of which has been long-listed for this year’s Man Booker Prize, the world’s most coveted literary award...