The missing ingredient, from business to politics, is women

In many parts of the world gender equality is still only a dream. Yet including women in influential roles feeds creativity and improves the resiliency of organisations

It is now over 60 years since more than 20,000 South African women marched to the Union Buildings to protest against the apartheid government’s extension of pass laws to women, and women executives still get asked: how do you get everything done? Sadly, women have to make trade-offs.



The United Nations points out that no country has achieved gender equality. Women could not legally drive a car in Saudi Arabia until 2018. As of last year, fewer than 25% of parliamentarians around the world were women. And one in three women everywhere experiences gender-based violence...